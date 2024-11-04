This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Last Chance to Claim 'Meat or Treat' Cosmetic Rewards - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 25 min ago
by
PopularTopular
As a part of the
Meat or Treat holiday event
, Blizzard is giving away 4 unique cosmetic items, including
The Recluse’s Host Mount
, the
Ichorflame Torch Mount Trophy
, the
Recluse’s Flask Mount Trophy
, and the
Reclusive Trappings Mount Armor
! To claim these free cosmetics, players will need to log in to Diablo 4 before the event ends on November 5th at noon PT!
Diablo 4 Meat or Treat Event
The Recluse’s Host Mount
Ichorflame Torch Mount Trophy
Recluse’s Flask Mount Trophy
Reclusive Trappings Mount Armor
Did you enjoy the
Meat or Treat holiday event
? What was your favorite new cosmetic from this event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
