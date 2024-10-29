This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Kurast Undercity Portal Prankster Chests Will be Affected by Bargains - Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.4
Diablo IV
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
silec
The upcoming Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.4 will allow Portal Prankster chests in the Kurast Undercity to be affected by the player's chosen Bargain.
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.4 Patch Notes Diablo 4 Kurast Undercity Guide
During a Kurast Undercity run, players can encounter a Treasure Goblin variant exclusive to the Kurast Undercity - the Portal Prankster. Killing the Portal Prankster will add another chest with loot at the end of the run. Starting in Patch 2.0.4, this bonus chest will be affected by the player's active Bargain - giving players more control over the rewards that they can earn!
Blizzard
2.0.4 Build #59080 (All Platforms)—October 29, 2024
Vessel of Hatred Expansion
Portal Prankster chests in the Kurast Undercity are now also affected by the active Bargain.
What do you think of this change for the Kurast Undercity? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post