Kurast Undercity - New Timed Dungeon Coming in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Discover the Underbelly of Kurast Undercity

A plague grows deep in the belly of Kurast; a sickness which will devour Nahantu if left unchecked. Search the Undercity for a cure…or plunder its forgotten riches for yourself.

Undercity is an intense new multistage, time-attack dungeon perfect for levelling towards endgame content and targeting powerful items to help you progress. Learn more about the many rewards you can reap as you fight from alley to alley in the belly of the Undercity.

Clear the Streets

In the Undercity, every second counts as you fight against hordes of demons and time itself, as it rapidly depletes out in this time-limited mode. Greatly increase the quality of your rewards by earning Attunement—gained through killing monsters and completing events—slay powerful Afflicted demons to extend your time in the Undercity to reach the final boss.

Augment your Run and Reap the Rewards

Undercity is the prime location to source the power needed to push to your highest potential. Throughout Sanctuary and within the Undercity, you’ll earn keys called Tributes which can be used to augment future runs to target specific rewards. Completing activities while in the Undercity collects Attunement, which increases the quality of the loot rewarded after slaying one of the Undercity’s all-new bosses. Higher quality Tributes yield the greatest spoils, but they also raise the challenge of your next Undercity run considerably.