Kurast Bazaar - The Newest City Coming to Diablo 4 in Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 4 min ago
by
PopularTopular
During the most recent
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred - Spiritborn Reveal Livestream
, Blizzard discussed all of the lore, gameplay, and itemization coming with Diablo's latest class. In addition to this class reveal, we have also received a sneak peek at the newest city coming to Diablo 4 - the Kurast Bazaar!
Being the capital city of the new Region of Nahantu, Kurast Bazaar will be the central hub of the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Unlike almost every other hub in Diablo 4, Kurast Bazaar will include unique points of interest, including Training Grounds and a World Tier Statue. Previously, Kyovashad was the only other city to contain these structures.
The Kurast Bazaar will also include all of the usual vendors, NPCs, and conveniences, including:
Stash
Wardrobe
Healer
Weapon Vendor
Armor Vendor
Jewelry Vendor
Purveyor of Curiosities
Stable Master
Blacksmith
Alchemist
Occultist
Jeweler
Training Grounds
World Tier Statue
Kurast Bazaar is shaping up to be the main social hub once Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred releases on October 8th! What new content, features, or gameplay are you most looking forward to in Vessel of Hatred? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
1
Comment by
kabookiejoe
on 2024-07-21T15:12:14-05:00
didn't we have it in diablo 2, not in the sense but as a location
1
