Join the Dark Citadel Duos Dash Event with Barricade on November 22nd
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hours ago
by
Whispyr
A unique community event has been announced by Diablo 4 content creator
Barricade
! In this event, the goal is to clear The Dark Citadel as fast as possible, with a twist: only duos playing the same class are eligible.
While the event itself is not sponsored officially by Blizzard, Barricade has announced that there
will
be a prize - the fastest clear in the event will win a small amount of cash. Check out the announcement and links below for signups, submissions, and more information. Good luck to the competitors!
Barricade's Discord Barricade on YouTube Barricade on Twitch
Event Information
Event Prizes
Each Duo Class with the fastest clear time will win 50$ CAD
Additional prizes may be included depending on additional sponsors
Event Sign-Up
Send a message to Barricade or any of his Moderators with the Twitch Username of the participants
Event Details and Rules
No cheating or exploits are allowed
No changing gear or teammates during the run
Duos must consist of the same class in their run (eg. Barbarian+Barbarian, Rogue+Rogue)
Only one submission per team is allowed
At least one team member must record their run to qualify for submission. Upon reviewing the video submission, if there is any editing/tampering with the footage in any way, it will result in disqualification
Once a run is submitted, you can no longer submit or swap another video even if the time is better, so make sure you are confident with your submission! Email your VoD or YouTube link to
darkcitadelevent@gmail.com
Event submissions will no longer be accepted after November 22nd 11:59pm EST
If you're interested in this event, preparing for whatever the Citadel can throw at your team is important. We have all the info you need to succeed in our Dark Citadel Guide:
Dark Citadel Guide
