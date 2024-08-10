This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Infernal Hordes Questline and Guide Now Live for Diablo 4 Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 26 min ago
by
Drapez
Diablo 4 Season 5 is finally here! This means new class changes, new Unique items, and of course, new content - the Infernal Hordes. There's so much happening in Season 5, it makes sense if you're overwhelmed; we've got the solution read in our Infernal Hordes General and Questline guides.
Infernal Hordes Questline Infernal Hordes Guide
Infernal Hordes Questline
Blizzard has published an official Seasonal Progression path that instructs Seasonal and Eternal players on how to access seasonal content and the newest in-game activities.
Players can expect to unlock the Infernal Hordes endgame activity after entering World Tier 3 and progressing through the "The Eyes of the Enemy" Questline, which takes place in Hawezar. There are other steps involved with this progression, which is split into two separate questlines this Season, so check out our associated guide to get the complete details.
Infernal Hordes Questline
Infernal Hordes Guide
You've successfully been to Hell and back - literally - so now what? Conquer the Infernal Hordes of course, and destroy its fiery denizens.
The objective of the Infernal Hordes is to complete all waves (without exhausting available revives), defeat the Fell Council, and collect as much
Burning Aether
as possible to spend on the Spoils of Hell chests, which contain gear, gold, and summoning and masterworking materials.
As you progress to higher Tiers, prepare for the encounters to become much more difficult, containing more and more monsters to fight through in each consecutive wave. Our guide walks through the different layers of gameplay, discussing difficulty levels, how to upgrade Infernal Compasses, and what to expect from the different Aether Events. You'll know everything you need before walking into your first encounter, and hopefully the Butcher doesn't throw in any surprises for you.
Infernal Hordes Guide
What's your favorite part of this Season so far? Let us know in the comments below!
