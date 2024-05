Hurricane Druid is a simple build to understand. Picture yourself doing some light cardio in the morning when suddenly a horde of dangerous Undead appears and wants to eat you. You think about escaping but the doctor told you that you need to get in better shape, so you keep walking. As the Undead are about to eat you, Hurricane instantly makes them all disappear. You get your 10,000 steps in and go home.You walk, you kill and you don’t do much more, but that’s perfect.