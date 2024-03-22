This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Huge Changes Coming to Helltides in Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 56 min ago
by
Arktane
The recent Developer Campfire Chat has announced some of the upcoming changes to Diablo 4, which are simply massive in scope. There are barely any systems that are left untouched - and one of these sweeping reworks targets the Helltide event, which is getting considerable quality of life and mechanical changes!
Itemization Update Summary - Diablo 4 Season 4 Legendary and Unique Drops Tradeable in Season 4
A number of these much-needed changes are brand new, but some bear direct inspiration from the popular Blood Harvest event from Season 2 - read on to find out more.
Helltide Quality of Life Changes
Helltides will now be available for players in World Tiers 1 & 2, allowing players to have another way to level their characters.
More interactables and events are being added to increase the diversity of things to do during the Helltide.
There will be huge, demonic worms that may suddenly burst forth from the ground to spew groups of demons near players at varying times.
The density of Monsters in the area will be much higher, including players being ambushed by sudden Monster spawns, and will tie into the new Helltide Threat System.
Helltide Threat System
As players kill Demons, complete events, and everything else they can do during the Helltide, the forces of Hell will begin to take notice of their actions. As the Threat Meter fills, Demons will ambush players with increasing numbers and intensity.
New Hellborne Enemy and Helltide Assault Event
Upon filling the threat meter completely, a sound will play alongside a notification on the screen signaling the beginning of Hell's directed assault. Helltide Harbingers will begin to spawn, alongside significantly more Monsters and Elite Monsters.
This demonic assault will continue as the Threat Meter drains over time. At the end of this event a new enemy type called the
Hellborne
will appear to attack the player with dark, shadowy versions of player skills. Once slain, the Hellborne will drop Legendary Items as well as
Exquisite Blood
in order to summon
Vampire Lord Zir
.
New Helltide Group Boss Encounter
As players progress through the Helltide, they will start to acquire a rare summoning material that can be used to summon The
Bloodmaiden
, a new public event boss. While we don't know much about this boss yet, we'll update with the latest information once we hear more - stay tuned!
The Helltide is certainly on the rise in Season 4. With the new Threat System, huge changes to Monster density, the inclusion of Helltide to World TIers 1 & 2, and more, the event should be much more enjoyable and beneficial to participate in. What changes to Helltides are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!
1
Comment by
JustBurp
on 2024-03-22T14:53:28-05:00
Good changes, but I am afraid Duriel will remain more relevant than new season stuff in S4.
Comment by
fathom81
on 2024-03-22T15:59:49-05:00
for uber chasing, but as a means to get 925ip gear its no longer optimal since any enemy lvl 95+ will drop 925s! <3
for uber chasing, but as a means to get 925ip gear its no longer optimal since any enemy lvl 95+ will drop 925s! <3
1
