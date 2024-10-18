This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
How to Start the Tenets of Depravity Quest in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
42 minutes ago
by
Galx
The Tenets of Depravity quest in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred has left many players confused. A key part in completing the Deeds of a Champion quest, Tenets of Depravity has frustratingly little information to go off once you've received it. The information provided in-game is scarce, if non-existent - and many players have found themselves searching in the wrong place at the wrong time due to quest phasing.
Critical Priority and Side Quests in Vessel of Hatred
The Tenets of Depravity quest is actually a four-quest-long quest line that will send you to multiple locations throughout Nahantu, so it's easy to accidentally end up in the wrong spot trying to begin it. To start
Tenets of Depravity: Sacrament of the Faithless
, the first step in the line, you need to speak to a guard in one of two locations: Kurast Bazaar or Kurast Docks. In the Kurast Bazaar, this guard can be found southeast of the waypoint:
The Tenets of Depravity quest line has the following four parts:
Thankfully, the quests following Sacrament of the Faithless will all automatically guide you to the next step, map markers included. It may be tempting to skip this quest chain after the initial frustration on how to find it, but the reward is worthwhile: completing it checks off a requirement in Deeds of a Champion, which eventually unlocks additional Whispers in Nahantu upon completion.
What do you think of the side quests in Vessel of Hatred? Share your views in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News