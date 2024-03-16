This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
How to Enter the Gauntlet Anywhere in Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 16 min ago
by
Jezartroz
With the Diablo 4 Gauntlet in full swing, players are testing themselves against the timer to see who can earn a permanent place in the Hall of the Ancients. Most players know that heading to Gea Kul and blowing the Horn of Trials will let them start a run in the Gauntlet - but what many players may not have realized is you can start a Gauntlet attempt from anywhere in Sanctuary.
How to Enter the Gauntlet in Diablo 4
When opening the
Trials
menu in your
Collections
, you'll see the overview for Leaderboards, the Hall of the Ancients, and your personal progress so far - but that's not all this screen can do. Underneath the box showing Progress and Rewards is a Start button - hitting this will actually begin a Gauntlet run from exactly where you are, anywhere in the open world, with no need to waste time traveling to Gea Kul at all. It's that easy!
How high have you placed on the Leaderboards so far this season? Let us know in the comments below!
1
Comment by
Nocular
on 2024-03-16T13:03:27-05:00
If only it was as easy to leave it.
1
