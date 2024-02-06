This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Hidden Title for Activating All Lunar Awakening Shrines - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
34 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
With the Lunar Awakening holiday now live, Shrines across Sanctuary have been transformed into Lunar variants. These Shrines provide incredible bonuses to players, but that doesn't seem to be all that they do. Blizzard has hinted in their
recent Lunar Awakening event video
that there is a hidden Title related to trying out each of the new Shrines during this holiday event.
Lunar Awakening Holiday Guide Shrines in Diablo 4
Receiving all seven empowered Shrine effects grants you the Awakened Them All achievement which rewards you with the
Awoken Celebrant
title.
Interacting with any of the Lunar Shrines found throughout the outworld, Whispers of the Dead Bounties, and within dungeons of any type provides the following base bonus benefits:
+50% XP Gain per Monster Kill
+30% Movement Speed
+Power Bonus
+Event Reputation per Monster Kill
Lunar Shrines have an updated appearance of a Dragon and have been augmented to also provide a 50% bonus XP (multiplicative) and 30% increased movement speed.
Artillery Shrine –
Casts have a chance to summon a holy bomb.
Blast Wave Shrine –
Each explosion summons a cluster bombardment.
Channeling Shrine –
Increased attack speed and chance to reset cooldowns.
Conduit Shrine –
Summons frequent, powerful, shocking strikes from the sky, all over the area.
Greed Shrine –
Chance to summon a Treasure Goblin. While the Shrine is active, 25 kills summons a Treasure Goblin, and 50 kills summons a second.
Lethal Shrine –
Chance to instantly execute a struck monster, causing Fear in surrounding monsters. Note: this includes Elites, but excludes Bosses and other Players.
Protection Shrine –
You reflect all incoming damage. Damage reflected scales with Level and World Tier.
Which Shrine are you the most excited about for the Lunar Awakening event? Let us know in the comments below!
