Hellbreach Dungeons - New Mini-Infernal Hordes Coming in Diablo 4 Season 5

Face Infernal Enemies in Hellbreach Dungeons

New Hellbreach Dungeons are found within the Seasonal Realm and provide your first taste of what to expect within the Infernal Hordes feature. Look for these grim passages scattered throughout the land.

Within Hellbreach Dungeons, you’ll encounter one of the events you’ll be met with when playing Infernal Hordes. Destroy what lays before you and you’ll be given the choice of an optional Infernal Offering before facing the final boss. Increase the difficulty and you will be rewarded with increased Burning Aether in kind. Weigh your choices wisely, wanderer, for your increased strife will be met with filled coffers or a swift demise.

Spend your Burning Aether on Chests at the end of the Hellbreach Dungeon, as that coveted currency disappears upon leaving.