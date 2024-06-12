Heartseeker Rogue Endgame Guide Now Live for Diablo 4 Season 4

Heartseeker Rogue combines a number of potent damage-increasing Passives and multiplicative Aspects to output massive amounts of damage through the Victimize
Key Passive. Heartseeker
itself deals damage to multiple enemies via , meaning there are multiple chances per cast to proc Victimize, resulting in large explosions of constant damage. Despite having fairly restrictive requirements to make the build function, Heartseeker Rogue quickly scales once certain breakpoints are met, and only gets better from there.