Headhunts Revealed - New World Content in Diablo 4 Season 7
Diablo IV
Posted
11 minutes ago
by
Whispyr
Blizzard has revealed Headhunts as a new type of world content for players to complete in Diablo 4 Season 7! The Tree of Whispers has turned its gaze onto the subzones of Sanctuary, bent on finding its stolen heads. Hunt new Headrotten enemies found in the Headhunt Subzone and challenge unique bosses for special rewards. Killing them will reward players Restless Rot and Occult Gems for powerful bonuses and further enhancing the new Witchcraft mechanics - take a look at what we know so far about how this feature will work.
Season 7 PTR Campfire Summary Witchcraft in Season 7
Headhunts
Discover newly intensified Whispers of the Dead to guide you toward twisted zones called Headhunts, where you will find grotesque and rotten new enemies.
These Headhunts, similar to Helltides and the Blood Harvest from Season 2, will take place in small sections of zones, where you'll be able to flush out a unique boss variant of the new Headrotten enemies. The general flow of gameplay works similarly to other events on rotation:
After completing a Whisper in a Headhunt subzone, Exposed Roots will appear.
There is a rare chance for the Exposed Root to be an Uprooted Cocoon, which holds a powerful
Headless Husk
or
Fugitive Head
to defeat for extra rewards.
These Headhunts can be active in multiple spots across Sanctuary simultaneously.
These areas shift after some time, similar to Helltide.
Players can also return their Grim Favors at the Raven found within Headhunt subzones to reap the rewards of your hunt - all without having to teleport back to the Tree of Whispers repeatedly.
Headrotten
The Headrotten are the newest gruesome enemies to face across Sanctuary. Sick in the mind and spirit, these powerful foes will be the subject of Bounties from the Tree of Whispers within the rotating Headhunt zones.
There are unique boss variants of Headrotten to slay, which includes the
Headless Husk
and
Fugitive Head
.
A
Fugitive Head
can have a parasitic stolen head attached, which is extremely rare to find. If you manage to defeat them, the reclaimed Head drops for you to return to Gelena near the Tree of Whispers for Occult Gems.
While killing Headrotten will earn you Restless Rot, which is used to upgrade your Witchcraft powers.
Keep in mind, though - only returning Fugitive Heads to the Tree of Whispers will grant you Occult Gems.
There will be a few ways to improve the chances you’ll see a Headrotten possessed by a
Fugitive Head
:
The chance increases with Torment Tier.
By using a Draught of Whispers, a new consumable coming in Season 7.
Headhunts are looking to be a great source of Grim Favor, granting all the benefits the Tree of Whispers offers. Additionally, the
Headless Husk
and
Fugitive Head
bosses will grant unique rewards in the form of Occult Gems. These powerful gems can be socketed into jewelry to receive increased armor and all resistance as well as powerful bonuses to your Witchcraft. Check out this legendary Occult Gem as an example.
Are you excited to go on the hunt? Let us know in the comments below!
