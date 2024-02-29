This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Hardcore Deaths in the Gauntlet are Permanent - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 47 min ago
by
constvnt
Today’s Campfire Chat was heavily focused on the upcoming Gauntlet, a timed Dungeon featuring high-level enemies and a point system that corresponds with Diablo 4’s leaderboard system that also debuts on Tuesday, March 5th with the release of Patch 1.3.3.
Season 3 Midseason Campfire Chat Liveblog
One minor announcement that was quickly glossed over pertains to Hardcore: deaths in the Gauntlet are permanent. Players who wish to experience this new Patch 1.3.3 feature will be risking it all for a chance at leaderboard immortality. Stay tuned as we continue to cover the information rolling out news from today’s Diablo 4 developer livestream on the Wowhead Campfire Chat Liveblog.
