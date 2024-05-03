This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Greater Item Affixes Visible on Ground and Tooltip in Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
27 seconds ago
by
Garmanoth
In their most recent
Developer Livestream
, Blizzard has confirmed that after overwhelming PTR feedback, players will be able to see Greater Item Affixes on dropped gear - before even picking it up!
Diablo Season 4 Developer Livestream Summary
Items with one Greater Affix will have one star, while items with two will have two stars, and so on. Additionally, items with Greater Affixes now display the new icon in the tooltip:
This icon is also shown on the item in the main inventory, making it even easier to determine which pieces of gear have a Greater Affix at a glance.
Which Greater Affixes are you going to be most excited about finding in Season 4? Let us know in the comments below!
