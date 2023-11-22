This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Glow in the Dark Inarius Figure - Youtooz Exclusive Preorder Available Now
Diablo IV
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Arktane
An incredible and stylish new addition to the Blizzard Gear Store is now available for preorder! Youtooz has teamed up with Blizzard to create an officially licensed and unique Inarius figurine with glow in the dark wings. This figurine of the Blessed Father will ship in February 2024, but is available for preorder now for $35 USD.
Mother's Blessing Bonus Gold & XP Event Now Live 50% off Select Diablo 4 Cosmetic Sets
Preorder Inarius Figure Here
A small portion of sales from the link above will go to support Wowhead's site operations.
Youtooz brings to life countless characters, people, memes, and aspects of internet culture with so much time and effort, meticulous is a woeful understatement. They also make pins and plushies of some of our favorite characters and memes!
The figures are collaboratively designed with Youtooz's in house artists and the IP holder or owner of the character or likeness to create a stylized art piece which captures the essence or memorable moments of the character. After weeks of testing, Youtooz creates steel molds to bring the characters into 3D life. Made with meticulous detail, these liquid vinyl figurines are assembled and painted
by hand
- a true labor of love. With a whimsical and playful art style, as well as extreme attention to detail, Youtooz creations are definitely a must have for anyone's collection.
Youtooz Site How Youtooz Are Made
Inarius isn't the only Diablo figurine on the horizon, though - there's more from Youtooz on the way as well! The Butcher was spotted at Blizzcon, but there are no official details to it's release just yet. We'll just have to stay tuned until we hear about
Fresh Meat!
Image courtesy of
playbutton_man
on Reddit.
