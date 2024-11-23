This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Gem Fragment Changes Coming to Diablo 4 in Season 7
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 6 min ago
by
Galx
Blizzard will make a quality-of-life change to Gem Fragments starting in Diablo 4 Season 7, which players can test on the Diablo 4 PTR December 3-11. Gem Fragments will be able to be crafted into Legendary Rings and Amulets, with the possibility of obtaining Ancestral Legendaries at higher difficulty levels. The Developers also noted that they are doing a pass on Gem Fragment drops next Season to decrease their totals overall, and are adding the Gem Fragment conversion as compensation.
Patch 2.1 Campfire Chat SummaryGems in Diablo 4
Image courtesy of
toxicredditanon
from their
Reddit thread
discussing excess Gem Shards.
It seems that Gems are either/or in Diablo 4 lately. Either you're struggling to get enough Fragments to craft the Gems you need, or you're finding so many you can't even collect them all because you're maxed out. Blizzard increased the Gem Fragment cap to solve the capacity problem in
Patch 2.0.4
, but many endgame players have millions more than they can use. Creating solutions to improve the situation, especially by adding a way to use excess Fragments, is a welcome change.
