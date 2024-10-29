This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Gem Fragment Cap Increased in Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.4
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 33 min ago
by
silec
In Diablo 4's upcoming Patch 2.0.4, Blizzard is increasing the cap of how many Gem Fragments players can carry.
Many players have hit the Gem Fragment cap and are now stuck with Gem Fragments filling up the screen and making looting other items more difficult. Patch 2.0.4 will increase the Gem Fragment cap "significantly". How high the cap will be in the end remains to be seen.
Blizzard
2.0.4 Build #59080 (All Platforms)—October 29, 2024
Miscellaneous
The Gem Fragment cap has been significantly increased.
