Gauntlet Temporarily Disabled in Diablo 4 Season 5
1 hr 29 min ago
Jezartroz
Blizzard has temporarily disabled The Gauntlet in Diablo 4 Season 5 in order to address a newly found issue. While we don't know the exact date that this feature will be reenabled, "later this week" at least allows players to potentially have time over the weekend to dive back into The Gauntlet, if it is restored in time.
Greetings, Wanderers,
The team will be disabling the Gauntlet temporarily while we address an issue that was identified. It will be restored later this week following a hotfix to correct the issue.
