Gauntlet Reset Times Changed due to Daylight Savings - Reset Now at 11:15 PST
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 28 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard's original reset times for The Gauntlet have been affected by Daylight Savings Time, shifting them forward one hour to 11:15am PST.
New one kicks in at 11:15am PDT. Last week it was 10:15am PST but we had a daylight savings time hit over the weekend so hours are shifted accordingly.
Originally, Blizzard stated that the Gauntlet would close each week on Tuesday mornings at 8am PST, and the new Gauntlet would begin at 10:15am PST. Due to Daylight Savings Time, however, both these times are shifted forward one hour - meaning the Gauntlet will now close weekly at 9am PST and the new Gauntlet will begin at 11:15am PST.
