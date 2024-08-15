This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Gauntlet Reenabled in Diablo 4 Season 5 - Ready for Play
Diablo IV
Posted
21 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has reenabled The Gauntlet in Diablo 4 Season 5 after a bugfix required that it be disabled briefly.
While an
earlier hotfix
was deployed not long ago, it didn't contain any direct references to The Gauntlet, so the exact issue that caused it to be disabled remains a mystery; that said, with a quick turnaround, players are once again able to dive back into the fray.
Planning to jump into The Gauntlet for the first time? Take a look at our guide below!
The Gauntlet in Diablo 4
Issues involving The Gauntlet have been resolved, and the Gauntlet is available to play.
