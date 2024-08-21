This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Gamescom Reveal - Diablo 4 Mercenaries
Diablo IV
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
constvnt
The Xbox showcase at Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany revealed exciting new details about the Mercenary mechanic coming in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred, giving a brief look at the four Mercenaries and their skills, talents, and backgrounds. For more information, take a look at our Diablo 4 Mercenaries Guide.
Diablo 4 Mercenaries Guide
Mercenaries Overview
Starting with the launch of Vessel of Hatred, players can enlist Mercenaries to fight by their side as a combat companion. Mercenaries have dedicated skill trees and abilities that can be used to complement a players preferred playstyle - Sorcerers who play more aggressively may opt for Raheir's defensive support, while those running a more balanced build may prefer Aldkin and his engulfing flame ability.
The four Mercenaries are Raheir, the Shieldbearer, Varyana, the Berserker Crone, Aldkin, the Cursed Child, and Subo, the Drunken Archer. Here's what we know about each Diablo 4 Mercenary so far.
Raheir, the Shieldbearer
Raheir is a blacksmith trained by the Iron Wolves, using his massive shield to block enemy attacks and provide defensive support. Raheir has an AoE Barrier ability that mitigates incoming damage for himself and nearby players and bolsters Armor and defensive buffs through Resiliency. This Mercenary should be the premier choice for players running more aggressive builds who would benefit from additional survivability.
Varyana, the Berserker Crone
A butcher and former cannibal, Varyana is a Berserker specializing in close-range combat. This bloodthirsty brawler has a killstreak mechanic that increases in strength as she kills enemies, and her grip ability pulls enemies into melee range. Varyana looks to be a well-rounded Mercenary that will work well with most playstyles.
Aldkin, the Cursed Child
This half-demon creature can shapeshift between forms and deal devastating AoE Fire Damage to enemies, engulfing the battlefield in flames. Aldkin will likely be a powerful Mercenary choice for builds with strong survivability and those who could stand for some assistance with AoE encounters.
Subo, the Drunken Archer
This bounty hunter offers ranged AoE support, unleashing barrages of arrows on groups of enemies from a distance. The inebriated archer provides player support by marking targets that then grant buffs when killed. Expected to fall somewhere between the playstyle supplementation of Varyana and Aldkin, Subo should work well with most builds.
Recruiting Mercenaries
Players can recruit a Primary and Secondary Mercenary in the Mercenary Den. Primary Mercenaries serve as a main combat companion, automatically joining your party when playing solo. Secondary Mercenaries, also referred to as Reinforcements, provide supplemental support under specific circumstances called Opportunities.
Opportunities can consist of different situations, such as the player using a specific skill or becoming Crowd Controlled. This adds an additional layer of depth to playstyle customization, allowing players to prioritize different abilities or gearing choices based on their Primary and Secondary Mercenaries.
The Rapport System
Mercenary Rapport functions similarly to seasonal reputations, such as the Season 5 Mother's Blessing system. Playing alongside each Mercenary will improve your Rapport, granting access to Mercenary upgrades and skill points, rewards, and improved Bartering options.
The more you play with a specific Mercenary, the stronger they become. Rewards from the Rapport system will include passive effects, such as increasing the rate at which players earn Pale Marks, the currency used for Trade Agreements and Bartering.
Bartering
Bartering allows players to purchase gear and currencies through Mercenaries with Pale Marks, a currency gained through Rapport and completing activities with your Mercenary.
We're sure that Vessel of Hatred has even more in store for us in terms of Mercenaries - stay tuned for the latest and greatest updates!
