Gamescom Opening Night Diablo 4 Blog Post - Mercenaries Revealed

The first expansion for Diablo® IV releases worldwide on October 8, and game director Brent Gibson took to the gamescom stage to introduce the Mercenaries—a new feature coming to Vessel of Hatred™. Mercenaries are your companions in battle, who grow in strength and can be customized to support your playstyle. Each Mercenary is unique in the role they serve, so no matter your class or build, you’ll find a Mercenary that’s right for you. See them in action below!

The team also introduced the Dark Citadel, a new co-op PvE endgame experience that will put everything you know about combat to the test through a series of cooperative puzzles and mechanics, as well as the Kurast Undercity—an intense new multistage, time-attack dungeon that gives you the control over the challenge as well as the loot you will find! Lastly, in preparation of bringing the jungles of Nahantu to players at launch, attendees at gamescom will be some of the first to slay demons as the Spiritborn in a Vessel of Hatred™ demo.

There’s a lot to uncover with these new upcoming features, as well as across the Diablo universe, so Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson, lead game designer Rex Dickson, systems designer Aislyn Hall, and Diablo® Immortal’s™ executive producer Peiwen Yao will be live on August 21, 6 a.m. PDT in the Xbox broadcast at gamescom to share more about what’s to come. You can watch the broadcast on Xbox’s official YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels.

Codex

Pre-Purchase and Get the Wings of the Damned

Pre-Purchase and Get Game Pass Ultimate

Diablo IV Pre-Purchase Editions

Diablo IV Expansion Bundle

Pre-Purchase and Get the Wings of the Damned

Even the wicked can soar to great heights. Instantly unlock the new Wings of the Damned Cosmetic whenever you pre-purchase the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of the Vessel of Hatred expansion for any platform. This cosmetic will be retroactively granted to anyone who has already pre-purchased these editions of Vessel of Hatred.

Back to Top

Pre-Purchase and Get Game Pass Ultimate

Pre-purchase rewards just became a little sweeter! Those who pre-purchase the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of Vessel of Hatred, or the Diablo IV Expansion Bundle, for Xbox or Battle.net will also receive 1 Month of Game Pass Ultimate*.

How to Receive Code on Xbox

Your 1 Month of Game Pass Ultimate will be delivered via system message to your Xbox account within 14 days of purchase. These messages can be viewed on Xbox console, the Xbox app for PC, and the Xbox mobile app.

How to Receive Code on Battle.net

An email from Battle.net < noreply@te.battle.net > will be sent to the email account associated with your Battle.net account within 14 days of purchase.

will be sent to the email account associated with your Battle.net account within 14 days of purchase. Follow the instructions within to redeem your 1 Month of Game Pass Ultimate.

Back to Top

Diablo IV Pre-Purchase Editions

Pre-Purchase the Diablo IV Vessel of Hatred-Ultimate Edition and receive:

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion***

Nahantu Veilwalker Spiritborn Armor***

Alkor, Snow Leopard Pet** (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal**** (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

Hratli, Canine Pet**

Nahantu War-Cat Mount and Armor Bundle**

One Premium Battle Pass Token

3,000 Platinum

Natalya, Tiger Pet**

Nahantu Unearthed Armor Bundle (5 class armor sets)

Wings of the Faith Cosmetic

Wings of the Damned Cosmetic

Nahantu Themed Town Portal

1 Month of Game Pass Ultimate (For Xbox and Battle.net pre-purchases only)

Pre-Purchase the Diablo IV Vessel of Hatred-Deluxe Edition and receive:

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion***

Nahantu Veilwalker Spiritborn Armor***

Alkor, Snow Leopard Pet** (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal**** (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

Hratli, Canine Pet**

Nahantu War-Cat Mount and Armor Bundle**

Wings of the Damned Cosmetic

One Premium Battle Pass Token

1 Month of Game Pass Ultimate (For Battle.net and Xbox pre-purchases only)

Pre-Purchase the Diablo IV Vessel of Hatred-Standard Edition and receive:

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion***

Alkor, Snow Leopard Pet** (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal**** (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

Back to Top

Diablo IV Expansion Bundle

For those who have not yet battled against the prophesized return of Lillith, start demon-slaying today and prepare for the next chapter of Diablo IV to unleash. Pre-purchase the Diablo IV Expansion Bundle and receive the following items:

Diablo® IV Base Game – playable today!

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion***

Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal**** (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

1 Month of Game Pass Ultimate (For Xbox and Battle.net pre-purchases only)

*Offer not available in certain regions. Must pre-purchase on Battle.net or Xbox. Valid payment method required for redemption. Unless you cancel, you will be charged the then-current Game Pass Ultimate subscription rate each month when the benefit period ends. See monthly pricing at: xbox.com/xbox-game-pass#join. Subject to the Microsoft Services Agreement, Game Pass terms and system requirements at: xbox.com/subscriptionterms. See diablo.com for details.

**Mount or pet feature (as applicable) must be unlocked in-game before the item can be used.

*** Available upon Vessel of Hatred release on October 8, 2024.

****Diablo Immortal® downloaded separately.