Future Diablo 4 Patch Will Allow Claiming Cosmetics on Any Character

Just wanted to toss in that the team has an update for those who are having to create new characters to redeem some cosmetics for the Lunar New Year Event.For example: If you are a Necromancer and you have a Wand cosmetic from the event, you aren’t able to redeem it on your Necromancer due to some restrictions in the game. This then forced you to store this in your stash and make a new Sorceror just to redeem the reward. This will be fixed so you can redeem them on any class. We ask that you just store them in your stash until this patch hits.Thanks for the feedback and apologies on the confusion with this.