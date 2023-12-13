This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Frigid Husks Can Contain Treasure Goblins - Midwinter Blight Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
39 minutes ago
by
Arktane
While you're out spreading holiday cheer, to any Demons which may draw near, be sure to look for a gruesome decoration, for what's inside may call for celebration!
Players who have been on the hunt for the Red-Cloaked Horror will have surely come across the Frigid Husks that dot the landscape. These totems made of human remains contain not only , but have a chance to spawn a
Treasure Goblin
as well!
Don't let 'em get away!
It is not currently known if players have a higher chance to find Treasure Goblins from Frigid Husks if they have been on the Good List from Santa this year or not. What we do know, is that the Treasure Goblins are actually fairly common - meaning more chances as Legendaries than ever before. It is a nice surprise gift for players to see in their travels during Midwinter Blight!
