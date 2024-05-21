Frenzy Kick Barbarian Endgame Guide Now Live for Diablo 4 Season 4

Frenzy Kick is a powerhouse of burst damage through Kick
, optimized for high uptime using Hectic Aspect
pushed to its absolute limit by an incredibly fast Frenzy
and many sources of Cooldown Reduction. By cycling through Cooldowns efficiently, Ground Stomp
can be activated at incredible rates. This not only can provide constant Crowd Control and significant damage bonuses via Earthquake Aspect
, but can also generate substantially large amounts of Fury alongside Frenzy
to activate Banished Lord's Talisman
for quick, guaranteed Overpowers on Kick
.