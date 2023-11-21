This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Free Barbarian Weapon Cosmetic Available in Shop - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 54 min ago
by
Arktane
A rare gift for players has appeared within Tejal's shop for their Barbarians to wield today - a free cosmetic!
The free gift is the Azurehand Skull-Crusher, a flanged, Two-Handed Mace with blue accents. This Two-Handed Mace was previously a Twitch Drop reward for those who watched Diablo 4 streams back in June after the game's initial release. If you had already claimed this weapon cosmetic back in June, this will not appear for you in the shop.
Diablo 4 Cosmetic Sets On Sale Free Diablo 4 Trial & 40% Discount Until Nov 28 On Steam
We do not know how long this free cosmetic weapon will stay in the shop, but we recommend to take a look and see if it's available for you to claim. Store resets happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, and we do not know if it will be around for long, so get it while you can!
diablo
diablo-4
diablo-iv
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 2 Comments
Hide 2 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Jaynor
on 2023-11-21T19:06:31-06:00
Is it ingame or Blizzard Store?
Comment by
littleneutrino
on 2023-11-21T19:33:28-06:00
Not showing as available (Via BNet version, NA EDT)
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post