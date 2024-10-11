Forgotten Souls Drop Rate Increased in Torment Difficulty - Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

HOTFIX 4 - October 11, 2024 - 2.0.2
GAMEPLAY UPDATES
- We have increased the amount of Forgotten Souls obtainable in-game.
Amount of Forgotten Souls increased per drop:
Developer Note: We’ve heard feedback that Forgotten Souls have been incredibly hard to obtain compared to other materials in-game. We agree. They were a bit too forgotten. We have increased these drops across the whole game.
Torment 1 - 1 to 3
Torment 2 - 1,2 to 5
Torment 3 - 2 to 7
Torment 4 - 3 to 10
Forgotten Souls are now guaranteed to drop off Dungeon Bosses, Whisper Caches, Lair Bosses in Torment tiers.
Increased the amount of Forgotten Souls dropped from Dark Citadel end wing bosses.
Added Crafting Materials (including Forgotten Souls) to Kurast Undercity final rewards.