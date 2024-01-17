This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
First Look at Governing and Tuning Stones - Including Uber Unique Evernight Stone
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 47 min ago
by
Tharid
A new
Inside the Game trailer
for Diablo 4 Season 3 and an
interview from PC Gamer
unveiled some new details about the upcoming seasonal mechanic. Both sources combined showcase 3 of the 12 Governing Stones and 7 of the 27 Tuning Stones (including one of the 2 elusive Uber Uniques) coming in Season 3 at various levels - check out the tooltips down below!
All Governing and Tuning Stones in Season 3 What Are Seneschal Companions?
Based on the video footage, we can also assume the following regarding Governing and Tuning Stones in Diablo 4 Season 3:
The Speed modifier implies that Governing Stone abilities have different cast times. The development team has stated that Seneschals, your seasonal companion during Season 3, which will use Governing Stone abilities supported by Tuning Stones, scale "1 to 1" with the player's stats, so this modifier could scale with player attack speed modifiers.
Much like player abilities, both Governing and Tuning Stones have keywords attached. It appears that they define the behavior of a stone - but it remains to be seen if this behavior based on keywords can be modified, like bonuses to player abilities with certain keywords (for example, Ultimate Skills).
Governing Stones have damage types - Gyrate deals Physical damage, Focus Fire deals Fire damage. This means that players will be able to increase their Seneschals' damage by increasing damage type values through gear and other means.
The maximum Upgrade Rank for both Governing and Tuning Stones is Rank 10. However, the 2 Unique Tuning Stones cannot be leveled.
Governing and Tuning Stones have guaranteed loot sources.
According to Blizzard, the 2 Unique Tuning Stones are on a similar power level to the Uber Uniques in the game and come with bragging rights when found.
The Evernight Stone seems to be a drop from the Echo of Malphas, the newest Boss in Season 3. It's possible the other mysterious Uber Unique stone will drop from this boss as well!
Governing Stones - Autodefense
Governing Stones - Focus Fire
Governing Stones - Gyrate
Tuning Stones - Evernight (Uber Unique)
Tuning Stones - Dusk Support
Tuning Stones - Resource Support
Tuning Stones - Piercing Support
Tuning Stones - Duration Support
Tuning Stones - Potency Support
Tuning Stones - Gripping Support
