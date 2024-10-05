This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
First Khazra Art Spotlight: Dark Citadel Mobs in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 7 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard recently revealed some art and models for the new First Khazra monster family in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred - take a look at these fierce new enemies.
With Vessel of Hatred's official launch only a few short days away, players will soon be grabbing a friend and diving into the Dark Citadel, one of the newest additions to Diablo 4. Inside the Dark Citadel lie the First Khazra, monstrous variants of the familiar goatmen players have seen in various Diablo entries. Before players can face them though, they can see just what they're about to go up against with these art examples.
Pre-Launch Developer Livestream Summary Dark Citadel Overview
First Khazra Concept Art and Models
What do you think of these variants of the familiar Khazra? Let us know in the comments below!
