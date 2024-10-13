This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Find All Tenets of Akarat in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred - Nahantu Lion Mount
Diablo IV
Posted
52 minutes ago
by
Galx
Players can earn the lion mount
Reins of the Nahantu Lion
by completing the Tenets of Akarat activity in Diablo 4 - Vessel of Hatred. Sometimes incorrectly called the
Altars of Akarat
, the Tenets are similar to the Altars of Lilith in that they are statues on the landscape. For many players, though, Tenets are much more optional - instead of providing inherent benefits like the Altars of Lilith did, Tenets of Akarat serve primarily as a way to increase your renown in Nahantu.
Guide to Tenets of Akarat
The Tenets of Akarat is a side activity in Vessel of Hatred that awards
300 Nahantu Renown
- 10 per Tenet. Renown is needed to unlock extra boons for your character, including 2 skill points, 4 paragon points, an additional Healing Potion, and other benefits. An easy way to collect this 300 Renown is to follow a mapped-out path to each Tenet, which you can find in our Tenets of Akarat guide.
Something to keep in mind if you're stumped by a Tenet of Akarat - currently, there is a small internal cooldown after a player completes the Tenet before it becomes active again. If you come across a Tenet, and it can't be interacted with, you might have to wait a few minutes for it to be available.
Have you completed the Tenets of Akarat yet? Do you think they should award stats like the Altars of Lilith? Share your opinion in the Comments section below!
Comment by
Futo
on 2024-10-13T13:05:58-05:00
the one in the picture is still not working for me
1
