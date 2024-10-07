This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Fastest Ways to Earn Nahantu Renown in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
7 seconds ago
by
Jezartroz
A new Diablo 4 zone means new Renown to earn - and new rewards. Players entering Nahantu for the first time will want to learn how to build their zone reputation quickly to take advantage of 2 extra Skill Points, +1 Potion Capacity, 4 Paragon Points, and +80 Murmuring Obol capacity, so here are some of the fastest ways to gain renown once Vessel of Hatred goes live!
For more in-depth details on how to gain zone Renown in Nahantu, be sure to check out our guide:
Fastest Nahantu Zone Renown Guide
Reputation Levels in Nahantu
Your first character begins with no Renown in Nahantu; by the time you finish the campaign with all of its exploration and waypoint rewards, you will have earned between 600-700 Renown (barring any side activities such as Side Quests, Strongholds, or Tenets of Akarat). However, you will need a total of 1750 Renown to earn all five Renown rewards:
The typical Renown strategies can apply to Nahantu (namely spamming Dungeons for attractive Aspects to add to your collection), but for most players, Side Quests and Strongholds will be the fastest route to Renown level 5.
Nahantu Zone Renown with Strongholds
Renown per Completion
Total Renown
Completion Time
100
300
8-10 Minutes Each
With three strongholds (Kichuk, Chakir, and The Festering Dark) coming in Vessel of Hatred, there aren't as many as the base game provided, but you'll earn perks for clearing them. Not only are they quick and easy to complete for a sizeable chunk of Renown, but they also provide other bonuses such as access to new Waypoints, shortcuts to the main areas of Sanctuary, and guaranteed Magic runes upon your first completion.
Another thing to note: for those players looking to
unlock certain pieces of content
in Vessel of Hatred, Strongholds play a key part - you'll want to complete these sooner rather than later!
Nahantu Zone Renown with Side Quests
Renown per Completion
Total Renown
Completion Time
30
870
3-7 Minutes Each
Side quests are the bread and butter of Nahantu zone Renown. With 21 quests able to be completed in under three minutes each, that's a whopping 630 Renown for just barely over an hour of effort - one of the best returns on investment in the game!
With only four side quests taking over seven minutes each, you'll find it's harder to find a long quest than a short one. Additionally, only one quest leads into a Dungeon in Vessel of Hatred, leading to faster open-world completion than previous zones.
For a list of quests broken up into Long, Medium, and Short lengths, check out our Nahantu Zone Renown Guide:
Fastest Nahantu Zone Renown Guide
Leftover Renown
To earn any Renown you might have left, you should make sure to open your entire map for Nahantu, and finish off the last points with some Dungeons.
Tenets of Akarat
are not directly related to player power in the way that Altars of Lilith were in the base game. That being said, if you're looking to polish off those last few points of Renown, consider finding a few of these on your map.
Everything You Need to Know About Tenets of Akarat
Are you excited to explore Nahantu? Let us know your plans for earning Renown in the comments down below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News