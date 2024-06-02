This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Extra Chance for Experience Bonus in Cerrigar for Players Leveling in Diablo 4 Season 4 - Incense Area of Effect
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 36 min ago
by
Garmanoth
Many players are busy wading through the deepest depths of Hell, but just as many are still working toward level 100. Remember, all work and no rest can make a player feel distressed, and savvy demon slayers should consider resting in Cerrigar. This city is the ideal hangout this season as it is home to The Pit of Artificers, a deadly new endgame dungeon that has high-level players running around armed to the teeth with the sharpest blades, the strongest spells, and the most powerful consumable buffs available - specifically, Incense.
Incense grants its effects to all players
within a radius around the user, meaning that if you're waiting right by the entrance to The Pit, players using an Incense before their run will automatically buff you within its area of effect. The effects run the gamut from offense (with Incense like
Chorus of War
) to defense (with classics like
Reddamine Buzz
), but there's another often overlooked perk - Incense
also
grants a boost to Experience gain in addition to its other effects. High-level dungeon delvers are going to be throwing these consumables around like candy to squeeze out just a little bit more of their favorite stats as they attempt to progress further in The Pit.
Why does this matter? Low-level players naturally have fewer resources available to them, so Incense is generally seen as an endgame luxury - but not in Season 4! This season, anyone can keep a near 100% uptime on various Incense buffs by hanging around other players who are already using it. This is a huge win for players still eagerly working toward maximum level, and it allows higher level players to help lower levels without needing to go out of their way - a win-win! The most powerful Incense buffs are ripe and ready for picking this season in Cerrigar, so go bump elbows with players tackling The Pit - everyone gets an Incense buff!
So what do you think - is Cerrigar your new home away from Helltide? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
