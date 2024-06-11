Explore Nahantu, a New Region in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred

Discover Nahantu - New RegionExpand Sanctuary to discover new Towns and bygone civilizations shrouded in the vast jungle of Nahantu. Battle courageously through new dungeons and Strongholds and take on new enemies from ferocious demons to warring Tribes, the likes of which could only thrive amidst the hellish overgrowth of Kurast or the barren desert of Teganze.More Story, More Evil - Continue the CampaignPrepare for the next chapter of Diablo IV. Your search for Neyrelle takes you deep into an ancient jungle in an attempt to uncover Mephisto’s malicious agenda and put his corruption to an end once and for all. But be warned - within infernal jungle mists await gruesome new foes, plotting your demise. Your survival, and the fate of Neyrelle’s soul, hang in the balance.