Experience Increased for Killing Higher Level Monsters in Diablo 4 Season 5

Experience Gain

The additional base Experience gained when killing monsters at a higher level has been increased from 10 to 30 levels higher than yours, improving your experience gained with proportionate strife and triumph.

To explain further, experience gain is made up of base Experience and bonus Experience. Bonus Experience is unchanged, you’ll earn up to a 15% bonus Experience capped at 10 levels higher than your current character level. New to Season of the Infernal Hordes, the base Experience earned from monster kills has been updated to increase the amount of Experience they provide, now to up to 30 levels higher than your current character level.

For example: