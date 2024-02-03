This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Excess Shattered Stone Converts to Murmuring Obols - Diablo 4 Season 3
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 21 min ago
by
silec
In Season 3, Blizzard has introduced a way to make seasonal crafting materials remain useful throughout the Season. Players can turn their excess into Murmuring Obols, which are used to gamble for items and Aspects at the Purveyor of Curiosities.
Many players have pointed out the excess of during Season 2 after upgrading all of their Vampiric Powers. Blizzard has listened to the feedback from Season 2 and introduced a way to convert excess (one of Season 3's crafting materials) into s at the Jeweler, which contain 50 Murmuring Obols that can be used for gambling at the Purveyor of Curiosities.
You will find a lot of during your time in Season 3, e.g. in Vaults or during Arcane Tremors in the open world. Any monster of the new Construct monster family can also drop additional . Once all of your Governing and Tuning Stones have reached level 10, any additional Seneschal Stone drops will automatically be turned into .
This gives you the chance to either craft to acquire and upgrade Seneschal Stones for one of your other characters more quickly, or craft to gamble for items and specific Aspects on any of your characters. Both of these caches can be crafted at the Jeweler.
What do you think about this feature? Let us know in the comments below.
