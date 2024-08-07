This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Everything You'll Need to Target Farm Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 5 - Guides Updated
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 2 min ago
by
Arktane
With the recent Unique Item rework in Diablo 4, players want these powerful items more than ever - so we've updated our Target Farming guides with everything you need to know. Whether you're looking for which Boss to target for that
Dolmen Stone
or which class has the best odds of looting
Tyrael's Might
from a Helltide, our all-encompassing guides have all the information you'll need. Now you'll just need some RNG!
You can find our Unique and Legendary Target Farming Guides here!
Target Farming Uniques Overview Target Farming Helltide & Whispers Target Farming Bosses
Target Farming Infernal Hordes Target Farming Gambling
Our Target Farming Uniques Overview Guide has cheat sheets showing all Uniques and their sources for each Class! A handy resource for any Wanderer, these cheat sheets are designed to be mobile-friendly and are frequently updated for one-stop-shop bookmarks.
Not only that, we've also prepared information on Obol Gambling odds for Uniques - because if you can guarantee
The Grandfather
with a little luck, why wouldn't you?
Our updated guides take away any question of whether or not that Boss or other sources you're farming can drop other items that are useful to your current character (or other characters you may have). For instance, if you're searching for a
Razorplate
and are gambling with Obols on a Necromancer, you might want to reconsider a Sorcerer or Barbarian instead. We do the math for you, so all you need to do is loot your best-in-slot.
No matter what content you want to focus on, we've got you covered. Season 5 is the perfect time to jump back into Sanctuary, try out that build you always wanted, and loot the perfect items for it!
