This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Everything You Need to Know About Seething Opals - Diablo 4 Season 6
Diablo IV
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Each new Diablo 4 season brings with it new mechanics - whether that be new temporary powers, a new companion, or new consumables, seasons bring surprises and a fresh way to experience Sanctuary. Season 6 is no different, introducing many new features such as Realmwalkers, a new seasonal reputation track, and, of course, Seething Opals.
Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.1/2.0.2 Notes Pre-Launch Developer Livestream Summary
What are Seething Opals, though? The newest consumable debuting in Diablo 4, these powerful Elixirs function as the main way to interact with the seasonal reputation, and more importantly, provide bonuses that increase Experience gain, allow you to target-farm gear, and more!
Seething Opals function exactly like Elixirs, except they don't replace them - you can have an Opal and an Elixir active at the same time, stacking their effects. This allows you to stack both experience gains, making them incredibly powerful for leveling as well as their other functions. Additionally, each Seething Opal allows you to progress reputation with the
Zakarum Remnants
, the seasonal reputation, but be warned: you can't accrue reputation without an Opal buff active!
The most exciting aspect of Seething Opals, however, comes from their ability to boost drop rates of specific items, allowing you to effectively target-farm them. Each Opal is associated with a different type of drop:
Seething Opal of Gold: enemies drop additional gold
Seething Opal of Equipment: enemies drop additional equipment
Seething Opal of Materials: enemies drop additional herbs and crafting materials, such as
Angelbreath
and
Iron Chunk
Seething Opal of Torment: enemies drop additional Artificer's Stones and can drop summoning items or Infernal Compasses
Seething Opal of Socketables: enemies drop additional Gem Fragments and will sometimes drop Runes
Players must interact with the Realmwalkers to earn Seething Opals - when a Realmwalker is defeated, players can enter the Seething Realm, which can drop the Opals after completion. Expect to be very familiar with this grind to keep your Opals stocked up all Season!
What do you think of this new consumable? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News