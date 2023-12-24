This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Everything We Know About Vessel of Hatred - Guide Overview Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 13 min ago
by
Tharid
At BlizzCon, Blizzard's huge Diablo announcement was for Vessel of Hatred, Diablo 4's first expansion, coming in 2024. To remind players what we know about the upcoming expansion and also as a future guide hub for critical updates, we have published a Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Overview!
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Expansion Overview
Our overview provides critical information regarding Vessel of Hatred's launch date, the expansion's new class, new additions to Diablo 4's story and campaign, and much more:
We also know that Blizzard is planning to release more critical information about the Vessel of Hatred expansion
sometime next summer
. Until then, make sure to check out our Overview to stay up-to-date! We will also add new information about Vessel of Hatred to the guide as we move closer and closer to expansion launch.
More Vessel of Hatred Infos in Summer 2024
Maybe we will hear more about Vessel of Hatred at Gamescom 2024 in August? What is the most important thing you'd like to know about the upcoming expansion? Let us know in the comments!
Comment by
morgath99
on 2023-12-24T12:34:05-06:00
a guide for an overview such is the world we living
Comment by
apedosmil
on 2023-12-24T13:00:55-06:00
a guide for an overview such is the world we living
With no new information too, fun! lul
1
