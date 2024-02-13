This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Everything We Know About Vaults - Season 3 Vault Guides Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 15 min ago
by
constvnt
With mechanized horrors, poison darts, rotating flamethrowers, freezing floor traps, and conduit lightning pillars, Vaults can feel a bit overwhelming, so we’ve put together comprehensive Vault Guides to help you dodge, sidestep, and frantically sprint your way to hidden treasures. We’ve compiled information on every room, objective, and trap type so that the only thing left to chance is a poorly timed visit from Malphas’ offspring. And if you’ve yet to encounter Season 3’s most menacing surprise guest, you’re in for a real treat.
To see our in-depth walkthroughs for Season 3’s trap-filled, demon-infested Vaults, check out the full guides below.
Vault of Cinders Guide Vault of Copper Guide
Vault of Ink Guide Vault of Stone Guide Vault of the Loom Guide
We’ve carefully navigated through all five Vaults to plot out the best pathing, document safe areas, and take meticulous notes on each type of trap so you don’t have to! From the quickest path to the Vault Gateway to the easiest ways to avoid trap mechanics during the gauntlet in the final trap room, our Vault Guides give you everything you need to minimize expenses while maximizing your treasure rewards. And for those looking to cut down their run time farming and , our detailed Vault of the Loom Guide is sure to help get those Keystones back on their Pedestals as quickly as possible.
Looking to make the climb to Tier 100 Nightmare Vaults in Season of the Construct? Check out our Season 3 Nightmare Vault and Dungeon Push Tier List for information on the best builds for quickly clearing Vault of Cinders, Vault of Copper, Vault of Stone, and Vault of Ink. Our Nightmare Vault Tier List can help you decide if it’s really worth trying to push that Vault of Cinders with Stormbane’s Wrath or Vault of Ink with Poison Enchanted (
it’s probably not, though
).
Nightmare Vault and Dungeon Push Tier List Nightmare Vault Tier List
