Everything We Know About Season of the Construct - Guide Overview Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 34 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Diablo 4's third Season is finally here - Season of the Construct has almost arrived! Players are clamoring to find more information about the mysterious Malphas and the mechanical creatures created by none other than the infamous Zoltan Kulle, and while Blizzard has flooded us with information, it's hard to keep track of every change that's come to light in the past few days. Players are in luck, though - we've got a guide to help players throughout the third Season, and to make sure no one goes home having missed out on anything Diablo 4 has to offer!
To see the full Season 3 Overview Guide, take a look at our Season of the Construct Overview for Diablo 4 for more information.
The Guide has been updated to include all the latest information that Blizzard has released since the announcement of Season 3, and more will be coming soon after the Developer Campfire Chat. Between quests, rewards, cosmetics, and more, we've got all the information you'll need to make the most of Diablo 4's third Season - and we're updating constantly, so check back frequently for the newest information we've discovered!
Season of the Construct Overview - Diablo 4
What are you most excited for in Season of the Construct? Let us know in the comments below!
