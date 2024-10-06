This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Everything We Know About Mercenary Rapport & Bartering in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
7 seconds ago
by
PopularTopular
While Mercenaries &
Reinforcements
were unveiled at
Gamescom earlier this year
, Blizzard has recently revealed additional information about how to build Rapport with Mercenaries, as well as the new system of Bartering.
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Developer Livestream Summary
Similar to the
Seasonal Reputation system
, Rapport is a reward track that can be progressed for each Mercenary that players unlock in Vessel of Hatred. Rapport can be earned by defeating enemies and completing objectives with one Hired Mercenary and one Reinforcement at a time. Over time, earning Rapport with each Mercenary will unlock rewards, such as gear, materials, or Pale Marks.
Pale Marks are a new currency that can be used at a new Vendor in The Den - your Mercenaries' home base. These Pale Marks can be earned through building Mercenary Rapport and can be used to purchase gear, consumables, or materials from this new Vendor. If the Vendor does not have any desirable items, you can also use Pale Marks to Restock their Supply to change their offerings.
What do you think of this new Reputation track and reward system available through Mercenaries? Which Mercenary do you plan on Hiring once Vessel of Hatred goes live? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
