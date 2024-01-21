This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Everything We Know About Malphas - Boss Guide Overview Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 25 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Season of the Construct is right around the corner, and with it the newest Big Bad is about to enter Sanctuary! Players are clamoring to find more information about the mysterious Malphas, and while Blizzard has given us some information about the mysterious Boss, it's hard to keep track of everything that's come to light in the past few days. Players are in luck, though - we've got a guide to help players throughout the third Season, and to make sure no one goes home having missed out on any exclusive loot Malphas has to offer!
To see the full Malphas Overview Guide, take a look at our Malphas Boss Guide for Diablo 4 for more information.
The Guide has been updated to include all the latest information that Blizzard has released since the announcement of Season 3, and more will be coming soon once the Season of the Construct goes live. Between mechanics, rewards, strategies, and more, we've got all the information you'll need to master Malphas' mechanical mayhem - and we're updating constantly, so check back frequently for the newest information we've discovered! Once you're ready to face Malphas, the guide will be updated with all the information you'll need to make the most of Season 3's newest boss.
Malphas Boss Guide - Diablo 4
What loot are you hoping to get off Malphas in Season of the Construct? Let us know in the comments below!
