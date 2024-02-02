This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Everything We Know About Lunar Awakening - Event Guide Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 56 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Diablo 4's second holiday event, the Lunar Awakening, is right around the corner - and with it the newest cosmetic, limited-time rewards are entering Sanctuary! Players are clamoring to find more information about the upcoming event, and while Blizzard has given us some information about the holiday, it's hard to keep track of everything that's come to light in the past few days. Players are in luck, though - we've got a guide to help players throughout the Lunar Awakening, and to make sure no one goes home having missed out on any exclusive loot Sanctuary's newest holiday has to offer!
To see the full Lunar Awakening Holiday Guide, take a look at our Lunar Awakening Holiday Guide for Diablo 4 for more information.
The Guide has been updated to include all the latest information that Blizzard has released about the Lunar Awakening, and more will be coming soon once the holiday event goes live. Between mechanics, rewards, tips and tricks, and more, we've got all the information you'll need to make the most of this limited-time holiday event - and we're constantly updating, so check back frequently for the newest information we've discovered! Once you're ready to dive into Diablo 4's second holiday, the guide will be updated with all the information you'll need to make the most of the coming shrine-filled Sanctuary.
Lunar Awakening Holiday Guide - Diablo 4
What are you most excited about for the Lunar Awakening holiday? Let us know in the comments below!
