Everything We Know About Diablo 4 Season 6 - Season of Hatred Rising
Alongside the launch of Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, the newest Seasonal content will also be released! Diablo 4 Season 6 -
Season of Hatred Rising
will challenge players with hunting down new enemies in the open-world, called Realmwalkers. Once defeated, these Realmwalkers will open a portal to the Seething Realm, where players will battle their way through hordes of enemies in order to claim new, powerful consumables - Seething Opals!
Diablo 4 Season 6 - Season of Hatred Rising Season 6 Developer Livestream Summary
New World Event - Hatred Rising & Realmwalkers
Long-time fans of the Diablo series may recognize these gargantuan demons from Diablo III. These behemoths can be found throughout Sanctuary, and while they will be invulnerable initially, killing their Bloodbound Guardians will lower their defenses. Realmwalkers will spawn in a Region of Sanctuary once every 15 minutes, and the first Realmwalker every hour will also reward a Whisper bounty.
New Dungeon Type - Seething Realm
Upon defeating a Realmwalker, the portal on its back will activate, leading players to a new Dungeon - the Seething Realm. Here, players will need to defeat enemies and reach the Realm Gate. At the Realm Gate, players can decide to offer certain materials, which will influence the rewards provided at the end of the Dungeon.
New Consumable - Seething Opals
After choosing which materials to sacrifice and completing the Seething Realm, players will receive one of five new consumables, called Seething Opals. These new consumables grant players a 15% experience bonus for 30 minutes, in addition to the specific bonus they selected at the Realm Gate. Seething Opals can be used in addition to regular Elixirs and Incense. However, some of these are restricted, such as the Seething Opal of Torment which will only be available upon reaching Torment Difficulty I or higher, and the Seething Opal of Socketables which can only be acquired on Penitent Difficulty or higher in a Nahantu-based Seething Realm dungeon.
New Reputation - Zakarum Remnants
As with many previous Diablo 4 Seasons, completing the Seasonal Questline and participating in Seasonal Events will allow players to raise their reputation with the new faction and earn more rewards. Completing the Creeping Hatred quest in Zarbinzet will enable players to unlock the new Zakarum Remnants Reputation track.
As always, there will also be a new Season Journey, Season Blessings, and Battle Pass where players can earn exclusive cosmetic items. The Season of Hatred Rising begins alongside the release of Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred on October 7th at 4 p.m. PDT!
