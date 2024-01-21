This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Endgame Builds Tier List Updated for Season 3 Launch
Diablo IV
Posted
24 minutes ago
by
constvnt
With Season 3 and Patch 1.3 rapidly approaching, now is the perfect time to start planning your endgame build for Season of the Construct. Whether you're planning to climb to the highest tiers of Nightmare Dungeons and Vaults, farm Uber Bosses for that perfect drop, or knock out the latest Season Journey as quickly as possible, choosing the right build for your preferred playstyle has never been more important. Upcoming balance changes increase the number of high-tier endgame build options to the point that it can feel overwhelming, so we've ranked our favorites from best to worst to help players get an idea of how the endgame build landscape will look on Tuesday.
Whether you're looking for information on a particular build’s viability facing the most difficult content Diablo 4 has to offer, or need information to help narrow down your options, our Endgame Builds Tier List has you covered. Ranking builds by overall efficacy, damage output, mobility, survivability, and additional factors, this list will have you hacking and slashing your way to Uber Lilith in no time.
To see the full, interactive Endgame Builds Tier List, take a look at our Best Endgame Builds Guide for Diablo 4 for more information.
This Endgame Builds Tier List consists of preliminary build rankings based on the information currently available for Diablo 4’s Patch 1.3. Given that these most recent ranking adjustments are influenced more by patch notes than in-game experience, this Tier List is likely to change frequently once players start fighting their way through endgame content in the days and weeks following the launch of Season 3. These initial rankings are meant to provide players with a general notion of how builds will compare going into Patch 1.3.
With several balance changes impacting some of the highest-performing builds and the loss of Vampiric Powers, we have removed the S+ Tier and adjusted rankings accordingly. Despite some rather heavy nerfs, many top-tier builds are expected to maintain similar Tier List positioning in the new season, keeping builds like Ball Lightning Sorcerer and Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian toward the head of the pack. Stay tuned as we closely monitor build performance throughout Season of the Construct!
Best Endgame Builds for Season 3 - Diablo 4
What endgame builds are you most excited about in Season of the Construct? Let us know in the comments below!
Season 3 Overview Diablo 4 Patch Notes: Patch 1.3.0
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News