This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Endgame Builds for New Class Skills Now Live - Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 2 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Vessel of Hatred is finally here, and players are settling in to explore the jungles of Nahantu in Diablo 4's first expansion. What better way to do that than by trying out a brand-new ability for your favorite class? We've taken a look at each class' newly added Skill and whipped up some build guides centered around them (aside from
Familiar
... sorry Sorcerers).
Following a premade build not your style? Head on over to our Build Planner tool, where you can prepare everything from Mercenary trees to Runeword allocations for your own custom builds - no effort (or gold spent on resetting skill points) required!
Click here
to use our fully interactive Build Planner for each class!
Barbarian -
Mighty Throw
Mighty Throw
gives Barbarians a true ranged attack. Although it is a Weapon Mastery skill with a cooldown,
The Third Blade
not only provides a Core skill tag but also removes the cooldown, allowing this to be a standalone spender for the build. Mighty Throw is an incredible build with as well as to boost damage by a significant amount.
Leap
is also used as both Fury generator and for mobility, while all other skills play Offensive/Defensive cooldown roles. Easy to play, ranged and with a ton of damage.
Barbarian Mighty Throw Endgame Guide
Druid -
Stone Burst
Stone Burst
is a brand-new skill introduced in Season 6. Its playstyle is similar to
Landslide
only with a stronger, much larger AoE but weaker single target. As with
Landslide
, the best way to scale our damage and survivability is by leaning into the Werebear form by using
Vasily's Prayer
and
Insatiable Fury
.
Druid Stone Burst Endgame Guide
Necromancer -
Soulrift
Season 6 introduces a game-changing Shadow Ultimate that redefines the Necromancer’s playstyle. Unlike other builds that use this skill for utility, here it serves as your main source of damage. When paired with the powerful
The Unmaker
,
Soulrift
turns into an unstoppable force, allowing you to extend its duration while unleashing devastating bonus damage that scales with its DoT effect. Fuelling this combo, the Soulmaker Necromancer harnesses
Bone Spirit
in a never-before-seen utility role, rapidly spending and generating Essence. This dynamic interaction quickly evolves into one of the Necromancer's hardest-hitting builds!
Necromancer Soulrift Endgame Guide
Rogue -
Dance of Knives
The
Dance of Knives
Rogue is brand new in both Season 6 and Vessel of Hatred and features DoK as its main damage-dealing skill. With a constant-movement requirement, exceptional damage output, and a new feel to a tried-and-tested skill setup, this build is perfect for both beginner and veteran Rogue players. The
Victimize
core passive is once again functioning as intended and, with Dance of Knives as our major proc source, this build stacks Vulnerable damage to deal huge amounts of damage in both single-target and AoE situations.
Rogue Dance of Knives Endgame Guide
Which new Skill catches your eye to start off this new season? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News