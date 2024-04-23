This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Emanations of Sanctuary - New Diablo 4 Soundtrack Video from Blizzard
Garmanoth
With the help of Diablo 4 Music Director, Derek Duke, Blizzard has released another soundtrack arrangement, this time featuring the beautifully haunting scores of Scosglen.
Perfect for accompanying anything from studying to demon-slaying, this newly released video is just in time to tide players over while waiting for the as-yet-unscheduled Diablo 4 Season 4 Campfire Chat!
This bite size playlist highlights several Scosglen locations, including Eldhaime Keep, the Highlands, Tur Dulra, and Umbralwood and features pieces by Leo Kaliski and Ted Reedy.
Which Diablo 4 zone soundtrack is your favorite to listen to on repeat? Let us know in the comments below!
