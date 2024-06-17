Elixir of Holy Bolts Being Reworked in Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.3

Fun detected
I hope they don't make it *!@#, the other potion is also situationally very strong, it just so happens that in the current meta the speed isn't that important for pit pushing. But like it could be insanely OP given the right game mode.It's better that they are OP, or at least noticeable in some other way.OG Potions unless you're really really paying attention to damage numbers and noting them down their effects were so negligible. Even if they made them a really rare drop rather than right now where I've got hundreds and hundreds of them in the bank.